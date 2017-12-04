Ali Abdullah Saleh was killed on Monday at the age of 75.

Over his 34 years in power, he controlled Yemen with an iron fist, amassing a fortune of up to $60bn for himself and members of his immediate family.

While in office, his seven brothers, sons and son-in-laws controlled various branches of the air force, armed forces and the government.

His embezzlement of funds helped precipitate Yemen’s decline into chronic poverty and fragility; the country was consistently regarded as fragile by the world community. A UN report said Saleh’s wealth was obtained through corruption and kickbacks with oil and gas suppliers.

Rapid ascent

He became president of Northern Yemen in 1978 at the age of 36. When he was first groomed for the position, diplomats give accounts of his unkempt appearance, and that he was stage-managed for the role – from his personal hygiene to his public addresses.

He created an uneasy alliance between the nation’s military, tribal leaders and the Muslim Brotherhood, with the aim of defeating communist rule in the country’s central region. When Yemen’s fractious split between north and south was overcome in 1990, Saleh assumed the role of president for the whole of Yemen.

His governance of Yemen was fraught with challenges; he ordered the execution of 30 opponents in 1978. After the country’s unification, his General People’s Congress won 122 of 301 seats in the first parliamentary election, but his support of Iraq’s Saddam Hussein damaged relations between the Gulf and Yemen for years to come.

He partnered with the US in the war on terror, allowing the US military to launch drone attacks throughout the nation, but frequently disassembled as to their role. Under his tenure, the militant group Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, flourished in the nation’s south, winning territory and tribal allegiances.