Fashion photographer Bruce Weber accused of sexual harassment
The allegation by a male model comes as Netflix is to continue production of the show without actor Kevin Spacey who is accused by at least 24 men of sexual misconduct or assault.
The 71-year-old Weber worked for Vogue and helped forge the image of such brands as Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Abercrombie & Fitch, is alleged to have molested Jason Boyce in December 2014. December 5, 2016 / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 4, 2017

Another big name in fashion photography, Bruce Weber, has been accused of sexually harassment involving a male model, according to a suit filed in New York.

The 71-year-old Weber, who worked for Vogue and helped forge the image of such brands as Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Abercrombie & Fitch, is alleged to have molested Jason Boyce in December 2014 during a photo session at his Manhattan studio.

According to the complaint filed Friday, Weber asked Boyce, then 28, to undress and then proceeded to fondle and forcibly kiss him.

"If you just had confidence, you'd really go far," Weber is alleged to have murmured. "How far do you want to make it? How ambitious are you?"

Boyce's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, said since the suit was filed on Friday she has received calls from others with similar complaints against Weber.

After his experience, Boyce moved to California and gave up modeling.

He is seeking damage and interest for the "emotional anguish" suffered and the loss of economic opportunity.

Besides Weber, the suit names the Soul Artist modeling agency that employed Boyce, and its boss Jason Kanner.

In October, photographer Terry Richardson, known for his provocative photographs and accused of sexually exploiting his models for years, was dropped by Vogue, Vanity Fair and other Conde Nast titles.

House of Cards to resume without Kevin Spacey

Netflix Inc said on Monday the final season of "House of Cards" will start production in 2018 and will not star Kevin Spacey, who is facing a number of allegations of sexual misconduct.

"We have made an arrangement to produce six seasons of 'House of Cards'. It will be an eight-episode season. It will start production in early 2018 and it will not involve Kevin Spacey," Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said at a UBS media conference.

Sarandos said the final season would star Robin Wright in the lead. She has co-starred with Spacey in the last five seasons of the hit political drama.

The streaming company suspended production of the upcoming sixth and final season of the show, in which Spacey plays US president Frank Underwood.

Spacey apologised to actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused him of trying to seduce him in 1986 when Rapp was 14. CNN also reported that eight current and former "House of Cards" employees, who were not identified, alleged sexual misconduct against Spacey.

SOURCE:Reuters, AFP
