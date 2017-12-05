Displaced Turkmen from Iraq have started to return after Iraqi forces have retaken most of Daesh's strongholds in the country.

Tel Afar which is some 40 kilometres west of Mosul was one of the last Daesh strongholds to fall in August this year.

In Tel Afar, Turkmen had a population of around 200,000 which reportedly fell to just 20,000 after Daesh took control.

"The Turkish Red Crescent has been working in the region since 2011 when the war started. About year one ago, Tal Afar Turkmen were obliged to disperse across the country because of war and intense chaos." says Hakan Sari who heads the Turkish Red Crescent’s border assistance.