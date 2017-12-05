Qatar's foreign minister met his Gulf Arab counterparts on Monday ahead of an annual summit in Kuwait, one of the highest official encounters since some of them cut diplomatic, trade and travel links with Doha six months ago.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani would attend the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) meeting on December 5 and 6, despite the dispute within the group, said Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani a day earlier.

Sheikh Mohammed sat around a large wooden table in Bayan Palace with representatives from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain to make preparations for the top-level summit.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Sheikh Tamim would fly to Kuwait City for the two-day meeting scheduled to begin Tuesday. It quoted Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed as confirming the emir's attendance and saying he hoped "all parties involved do not need a Western party to intervene."

Later Monday, Kuwait announced Sheikh Tamim had sent a letter to Kuwait's 88-year-old ruler, Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Sabah, without elaborating.