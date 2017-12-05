Sierra Leone sold one of the world's largest uncut diamonds for $6.5 million at a New York auction on Monday to raise funds for development projects in the West African country.

The egg-sized gem, known as the "Peace Diamond," was bought by British luxury jeweller Laurence Graff, said Martin Rapaport, chairman of Rapaport Group, a network of diamond companies that managed the auction.

Of the proceeds of the stone, "the government will get 59 percent or about $3.9 million in tax revenue to fund clean water, electricity, schools, health centres and roads," Rapaport said.

The gem was unearthed in March in Sierra Leone's eastern Kono region by a Christian pastor who gave it to the government to handle the sale.

It was the government's second attempt to sell the diamond after it rejected the highest bid of $7.8 million at an initial auction in the capital Freetown in May.