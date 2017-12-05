WORLD
UN sanctions hit N Korean trade
As the United Nations has banned trade with North Korea, coal, iron ore and seafood have been piling up in Rason's ports in the DPRK's biggest economic zone.
A photo taken on November 21, 2017 shows a mound of North Korean coal adjacent to coal port at Rajin harbour in the Rason Special Economic Zone. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 5, 2017

Pyongyang’s key special economic zone in Rason has been badly affected by United Nations sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

Eight sets of sanctions have affected the country’s exports such as coal, seafood and iron ore.

"Many things can’t be imported from China anymore because of the UN sanctions, in terms of the transfer of funds from both sides you could say it has been cut off," says Han Yue, deputy manager of the Chinese-owned Rason Songsin Building Materials cement plant.

Over 5,000 foreign businessmen – mainly from China – were operating in the zone, but many have left since sanctions began to bite.

TRT World’sAdefemi Akinsanya has more on the story.

