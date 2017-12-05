Pyongyang’s key special economic zone in Rason has been badly affected by United Nations sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

Eight sets of sanctions have affected the country’s exports such as coal, seafood and iron ore.

"Many things can’t be imported from China anymore because of the UN sanctions, in terms of the transfer of funds from both sides you could say it has been cut off," says Han Yue, deputy manager of the Chinese-owned Rason Songsin Building Materials cement plant.