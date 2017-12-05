Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Ankara could go as far as breaking off diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv if the United States formally recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a move he said would be a "red line" for Muslims.

"Mr Trump! Jerusalem is a red line for Muslims," Erdogan said in a televised speech to his governing party, warning that if such a move was taken Turkey would call a summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

"We are warning the US once again. You cannot take this kind of step."

Erdogan also said Jerusalem is inviolable for Muslims, and ignoring that would have serious consequences.

A 'catastrophe'

On Monday, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag also raised the issue, saying the formal US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel would be a catastrophe and could lead to new conflict in the Middle East.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Bozdag, who is also the government spokesman, said Jerusalem's status had been determined by international agreements and that preserving it was important for the peace of the region.

"The status of Jerusalem and Temple Mount have been determined by international agreements. It is important to preserve Jerusalem's status for the sake of protecting peace in the region," Bozdag said.

"If another step is taken and this step is lifted, this will be a major catastrophe."