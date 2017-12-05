A bomb blast killed at least 12 people, including eight women, and injured several others on a bus in Syrian regime-held Homs city on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Those killed in the attack include five female university students, a teacher and a member of regime forces, the Britain-based war monitor said.

The blast hit the Akrama neighbourhood, near Al Baath university.

Footage showed people crowding around a burned vehicle in the middle of a street.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack on one of its websites.