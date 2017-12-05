Ukrainian supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili freed him from a police van on Tuesday, after his detention on suspicion of assisting a criminal organisation sparked clashes with police in central Kiev.

Once freed, Saakashvili, standing in a melee of supporters, called defiantly for protests to remove President Petro Poroshenko from office.

Masked officers had earlier dragged Saakashvili from an apartment in the Ukrainian capital. But his supporters prevented the police van from moving off, hemming it in and eventually freeing him by breaking its windows and back door.

Protesters also started building a barricade with tyres, wood and stones – a traditional form of protest in Kiev and reminiscent of scenes from Ukraine's 2013-14 pro-European Maidan uprising.

"I urge you to start a peaceful protest to remove Poroshenko. You should not be afraid," Saakashvili said through a loudspeaker to the crowd squeezed around him.

Prolonged feud

With a Ukrainian flag tied around his neck, Saakashvili led a procession of several hundred protesters towards parliament.

There was no immediate comment from police or the general prosecutor's office on Saakashvili's escape from custody.

His detention was the latest twist in a prolonged feud between Ukrainian authorities and Saakashvili, who was invited by Poroshenko to become a regional governor after protests in 2014 ousted a pro-Russian president.

But the two quickly fell out and Saakashvili turned on his one-time patron.

Addressing supporters earlier from the roof of the house, Saakashvili accused Poroshenko of being a traitor and a thief.

Ukraine suspects Saakashvili of receiving financing from a criminal group linked to former president Viktor Yanukovich which planned to overthrow the current government, General Prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko told journalists on Tuesday after he was detained.