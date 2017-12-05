After a plea bargain with prosecutors, Reza Zarrab has pleaded guilty to all seven charges brought against him and he has now become the main witness against the Deputy General Manager of a Turkish public bank, Halkbank, Mehmet Hakan Atilla.

Zarrab was arrested in March 2016 during a family holiday in Florida and it has since taken him over 18 months to eventually plead guilty. It is not clear yet whether he will receive a reduced sentence and some have suggested he could end up in the US Federal Witness Protection Program.

It’s been argued that plea bargains are a tool at the disposal of prosecutors when they aren't able to gather enough evidence against a defendant – that shows beyond a reasonable doubt – that a crime has been committed.

When prosecutors are aware that a case against a defendant is weak they have a tendency to file every charge possible against the defendant to “see what sticks” even though they know it might not stand in court. This creates fear and a perception in the defendant’s mind that they will not have a chance to a fair trial if it does go to court.

The defendant potentially already traumatised, yields under pressure, pleads guilty and provides a statement as bargained for. Defendants have a right to due process and should be presumed innocent until proven guilty – there are some who are in fact truly innocent when they plead guilty, but the fear of incarceration is too great to risk going to trial. If these sorts of cases were to be heard in a court of law without a guilty plea – most of the evidence would be deemed inadmissible as a result of the exclusionary rule.

Such intimidation, improper pressure and threats of retaliation against a defendant, or in other words, bargaining one’s rights, should be perceived as perverting the course of justice. Instead, it is referred to as “plea bargaining,” all in the name of saving taxpayer money.

The exclusionary rule prohibits the use of unlawfully obtained evidence that has been gathered in violation of a defendant’s constitutional rights in courts. However, unfortunately it does not prevent prosecutors from using the evidence to intimidate, pre-trial.

This rule aims to ensure that no defendant is a witness against himself and that no individual is deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law through a fair trial. The rule finds its grounds in both the US Constitution and in Article 10 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), and is an established rule of Customary international law.

In the highly publicised Zarrab case where Reza Zarrab has now been made a witness for the prosecution, the Turkish government and public prosecutors in Turkey allege that most of the evidence used against him was fabricated and obtained by illegal means – essentially coercing him into the guilty plea.

Now even if it is argued that the evidence wasn’t fabricated, falsified or forged, we have no way of knowing because it just wasn’t obtained by legal means, and there wasn’t a legal search or warranted seizure.

The source of a substantial amount of the evidence in the case, the overwhelming and incriminatory 10,000 pages of documents – which the defence attorney had to request a two-week delay to be able to review, but was denied, and the telephone conversations that were recorded without the consent of either party or a warrant – are still a mystery.

Where did all this evidence originate from? Without a search warrant and without legal seizure of documents is it not possible that there has been prosecutorial misconduct?

The prosecution filed every charge possible and it’s entirely plausible that Zarrab was compelled to self-incriminate, and even incriminate others, namely Hakan Atilla, to simply buy his way out of the charges.