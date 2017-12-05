A homeless man who used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia has bought a home with some of the nearly $400,000 raised for him by the woman he saved.

"The feeling is indescribable and (it's) all thanks to the support and generosity that each and every one of you has shown," Johnny Bobbitt Jr. wrote on a GoFundMe page. "I'll continue to thank you every single day for the rest of my life."

Kate McClure, of Florence Township, New Jersey, ran out of gas on an Interstate 95 exit ramp late one night. Bobbitt walked a few blocks to buy her gas.

She didn't have money to repay him at the time, but sought him out days later to give him the money, and visited him a few more times to bring food and water.

She and her boyfriend created the online fundraiser page as a thank you and to try to help him get back on his feet. As of Tuesday afternoon the fundraiser has raised more than $397,000.

Bobbitt served in the US Marine Corps and worked as a paramedic in Vance County, North Carolina, before he became homeless.