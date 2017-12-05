Greek islanders protested on Tuesday in Athens outside Greece's Ministry for Migration over the increasingly precarious, overcrowded conditions faced by newly-arriving migrants and refugees.

The mayors of the islands of Lesbos, Chios and Samos, along with dozens of residents, travelled to the mainland to demand the government take measures to reduce overcrowding.

"There are large numbers of people who are living in inhumane conditions, in appalling conditions, dangerous conditions," Lesbos Mayor Spyros Galinos said, explaining why he wants the number of migrants on his island reduced. "And at the same time the social cohesion on our islands is in danger."

EU-Turkey deal

Under a European Union-Turkey deal reached last year to reduce the number of migrants coming in, those arriving on Greek islands from the Turkish coast are held in camps on the islands and face deportation back to Turkey unless they successfully apply for asylum in Greece.

The lengthy process has led to severe overcrowding. On Lesbos, about 6,500 people are stuck in facilities designed for just over 2,300.