WORLD
2 MIN READ
Daesh using smuggling routes to enter Europe
Talal Silo, a former spokesperson of the SDF in Syria who recently defected and came to Turkey, refutes coalition claims that only family members of Daesh militants and some fighters of local origin had been allowed to leave Raqqa.
Daesh using smuggling routes to enter Europe
A member of the YPG-dominated and US-led SDF holds a Daesh flag during the fighting with the terrorist group in Raqqa, Syria, August 14, 2017. / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 6, 2017

Turkey has warned that hundreds of Daesh members have escaped Syria under a deal struck with the US-backed SDF - and could be trying to reach mainland Europe and other parts of the Middle East.

In October as the battle for Raqqa neared it's end, hundreds of Daesh members were allowed to leave under a deal struck with the YPG-dominated SDF.

Talal Silo, a former spokesperson of the SDF in Syria who recently defected and came to Turkey, disputes coalition claims that only family members of Daesh militants and some fighters of local origin had been allowed to leave.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sSarah Firth reports from the Turkey-Syria border.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time