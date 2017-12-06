WORLD
2 MIN READ
London's iconic black-cab turns green as electric race pushes on
The new model of electric taxi which produces zero emissions while being driven on battery power comes with built-in wi-fi and a panoramic roof.
London's iconic black-cab turns green as electric race pushes on
A new TX Cab London taxi is plugged into a charging station during a media opportunity at a Shell petrol station on Holloway road, in London, October 18, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 6, 2017

The maker of London's iconic black cab on Tuesday launched a new green version of the vehicle to keep up with stricter emissions rules.

The cab can host up to six passengers and offers internet connectivity and a panoramic roof but more importantly, it produces zero emissions while being driven on battery power. 

The new electric taxi is battery powered with a range extender that allows it to go up to 644 kilometres (400 miles).

"If you get a half an hour lunch break to charge up that will be enough to do a whole working day on pure electric," says CEO of London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) Chris Gubbey.

A few TX eCity have already started to pick up fares on the streets of London and other UK cities, as part of a plan to clean up air pollution.

RECOMMENDED

LEVC expects that there will be 9,000 green taxis-- roughly half the current black cab fleet-- on London's roads by the end of 2020.

The company, formerly the London Taxi Company, has also secured an order from the Netherlands and now expects to export the electric taxi to various other location overseas.

TRT World'sSarah Morice reports.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time