The maker of London's iconic black cab on Tuesday launched a new green version of the vehicle to keep up with stricter emissions rules.

The cab can host up to six passengers and offers internet connectivity and a panoramic roof but more importantly, it produces zero emissions while being driven on battery power.

The new electric taxi is battery powered with a range extender that allows it to go up to 644 kilometres (400 miles).

"If you get a half an hour lunch break to charge up that will be enough to do a whole working day on pure electric," says CEO of London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) Chris Gubbey.

A few TX eCity have already started to pick up fares on the streets of London and other UK cities, as part of a plan to clean up air pollution.