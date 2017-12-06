US President Donald Trump is perhaps the world's most famous Twitter user, but the most popular post of 2017 was from... Barack Obama.

Three tweets by the former US leader made it onto Twitter's Top 10 list of retweeted messages for this year.

There were none from Trump despite his prolific use of the platform. The current US president was, however, the elected leader most tweeted about, Twitter said.

A tweet racking up the most 'likes', about 4.6 million as of Tuesday, came from Obama's personal Twitter account on the day of a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.