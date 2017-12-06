WORLD
1 MIN READ
Afghan war widows struggle to earn, support family
Millions of women have become widows as a result of decades of fighting in Afghanistan, leaving them vulnerable and penniless.
Afghan war widows struggle to earn, support family
In this photograph taken on October 25, 2017 Afghan widow Janat Bibi, 65, stands with her grandsons inside her muddy house in the remote village of Shemol in the eastern province of Nangarhar. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 6, 2017

In Afghanistan, decades of war have left millions of women as widows. And since NATO handed back control to the local army three years ago, the situation has worsened. 

Today, more and more Afghan women are paying a heavy price for their husbands' sacrifice.

The vast majority of women are illiterate, with few options to earn money if their husbands die. 

RECOMMENDED

Wives of fallen soldiers or policemen are entitled to receive their husband's salary, but many don't know how to access benefits. 

TRTWorld'sChristine Pirovolakis reports on how the soaring number of deaths is leaving more and more women vulnerable.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time