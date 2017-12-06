Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim met South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday.

The meeting at the presidential Blue House was closed to the media. It came on Yildirim’s last day of his two-day official visit to the Republic of Korea.

Yildirim later had a one-on-one meeting with his South Korean counterpart Lee Nak-yeon followed by a joint press conference.

Yildirim will also attend the inauguration of the Turkish embassy’s building in Seoul and meet Turkish citizens in South Korea.

Strategic partnership