Former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, an occasional Houthi rebel ally, was killed by the Houthis on December 4.

Saleh’s forces were openly allied with the Iranian-backed Houthis until last week, when he announced a split with the group. But his switch did not happen overnight, nor was it the first time he'd changed sides.

“Let's not forget, he was an ally of Saudi Arabia for very, very long time when he was president and he was an enemy of Houthis and he was in war with them,” Noha Aboueldahab, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Doha Center, told TRT World.

Saleh stepped down and handed power to his deputy, Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi in 2012, after months of protests against him.

Being a member of Zayidi sect of Shia Islam as Houthis, Saleh fled to Iran’s long-term rival Saudi Arabia, but eventually returned to Sanaa, and allied himself with the Houthis as they grew in strength to eventually take control of the capital, Sanaa in 2014.

But this time, the bloc that Saleh decided to abandon realised what he was up to, during their three-year alliance. The Iranian-backed Houthis had been monitoring him closely for couple of months before he publicly split from the group.

According to Al Jazeera, he had been negotiating with the Houthi rebels the night before he was killed, but didn’t accept the Houthis' last-minute deal. He offered to remain under house arrest in exchange for ending the fighting, and leave the control of Sanaa and large expanses of Yemeni territory to the Houtis.

“If Saudi Arabia and UAE (United Arab Emirates) told Saleh that they would bring him back in power, and the power who supports both Saudi Arabia and UAE, Trump administration, promised him so, that could be the reason why he decided to change his side,” Hakkı Uygur of Iran Research Center told TRT World.

Iran had been helping the rise of the Houthis, while Saudi Arabia and the UAE had been supporting the Riyadh-based president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi against the rebels, as the brutal war in Yemen raged on for almost for three years.

Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen three years ago with air strikes, under the guise of fighting against the Houthis, but couldn’t manage to drive the Houthis out of from the capital despite intense bombing, with devastating consequences on the civilian population. Saleh's withdrawal of support for the Houthis caused a shift in the balance of power. So he was assassinated after 33 years of power in Yemen.

“For sure that Saleh’s killing was an intimidation from Iran. Saleh was trying to camp against Iran with UAE’s support. So it is a victory for Iran in the short term. But if UAE and Saudi Arabia can use it against Iran, Iran might get harmed by death of Saleh (in future),” Uygur told TRT World.

“It is for certain that the Houthi-Iran effect is not something to be eradicated easily. The (Houthi) attacks in the UAE are showing that. It might even be the new Syria, the clashes are not Syria-centered but proxy war in Yemen might escalate even more," he said.