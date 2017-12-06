WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ukraine police fail to find Saakashvili in protest camp raid
Authorities continue search for former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili, who had been set free by his supporters a day earlier.
Ukraine police fail to find Saakashvili in protest camp raid
An anti-government protester stands behind a barricade next to the Parliament building in Kiev. / Reuters
By Giordano STOLLEY
December 6, 2017

Dozens of Ukrainian police in riot gear raided a protest camp outside parliament early on Wednesday in a failed attempt to detain former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili, who was freed from custody by supporters a day earlier.

Saakashvili later said police had searched the wrong tent at the camp, continuing a surreal hide-and-seek game between him and Ukrainian law enforcement ever since he barged across the Polish border three months ago.

The saga threatens to embarrass the pro-Western leadership in Kiev, although Saakashvili's party, which wants to unseat President Petro Poroshenko at the ballot box, does not have nationwide support, opinion polls show.

Protesters defended the camp, which was set up in September, leading to clashes in which four policemen and an unknown number of civilians were wounded, Kiev police said in a statement.

"The activists began to resist and provoke law enforcement officers," it said, adding that it had been acting on prosecutors' orders.

Calm for now

The situation was calm as of 0800 GMT, although hundreds of armoured police and national guard were standing guard outside parliament, according to a Reuters witness.

RECOMMENDED

The General Prosecutor has vowed to regain custody of Saakashvili, who was freed by his supporters from a police van in a chaotic scene on Tuesday after his detention on suspicion of assisting a criminal organisation.

In a televised briefing, Saakashvili repeated that he would not present himself to law enforcement officials, as he had been requested to do by 0700 GMT.

"I am prepared to meet an investigator of the prosecutor in the tent city," he said.

His detention was the latest twist in a prolonged feud between the Ukrainian authorities and Saakashvili, who was invited by Poroshenko to become a regional governor after the Maidan protests ousted a pro-Russian president in early 2014.

The two quickly fell out and Saakashvili turned on his one-time patron, accusing him of corruption and calling for his removal from office.

Poroshenko's office said prosecutors have evidence to back up the claims against Saakashvili, whom they accuse of receiving financing from criminals linked to former president Viktor Yanukovich who planned to overthrow the current government.

Saakashvili received Ukrainian citizenship when he reinvented himself as a Ukrainian politician but was stripped of it by Poroshenko in July while abroad and is now stateless.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time