After 22 months of preparation, prosecutors in New York have read an indictment in a US court against former deputy CEO Mehmet Hakan Atilla of Turkey's public bank, Halkbank, accusing him of breaching US sanctions on Iran.

Atilla became the only defendant in the case after the prime suspect Reza Zarrab pleaded guilty and reached a plea bargain agreement with the prosecutor. Zarrab holds both Iranian and Turkish citizenship.

This is not the first time a suspect has turned witness. Atilla has denied any wrongdoing.

The case against Atilla consists of a series of contradictions that has led to criticism over its impartiality.

1 - Illegally obtained evidence

New York prosecutors in the trial submitted voice recordings in which Zarrab was allegedly making arrangements in a phone call with former Turkish economy minister Zafer Caglayan and former CEO of Halkbank Suleyman Aslan, breaching US sanctions on Iran.

However, illegally obtained evidence─no matter how relevant─ is inadmissible in US courts since it violates an individual’s rights and civil liberties, according to the exclusionary rule.

The prosecutor refused to cite the source of the recordings. But Turkish officials said the case preceded the December 2013 probes in Turkey, and the evidence in the US case against Atilla was the same as the one in the December 2013 case. The evidence was illegally obtained by prosecutors and police officers with links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), which is considered to be a terrorist organisation.

What was the December 2013 case?

The December 2013 case started with an instruction coming from a FETO-related prosecutor, Zekeriya Oz, who now is fugitive. According to his files, a number of businessmen and officials—including Reza Zarrab, four ministers of the 61st government, three children of three of those ministers, bureaucrats and a general manager of Halkbank—were accused of “bribery, misconduct in office, collusive tendering and smuggling.”

In total, 66 people including Reza Zarrab were detained and 14 people were arrested on December 17, 2013.

It turned out that prosecutors, police chiefs and police officers who were working on the case were actually members of FETO, according to an intelligence report recently presented to the Supreme Court of Appeals.

Turkey has accused Fetullah Gulen of leading the investigations through the group's members.

The December 2013 indictments were only the first move by FETO against the government. Two and a half years later, they tried to topple the government through a military coup, with the help of high-ranking soldiers in the army.

The failed coup attempt of July 15, 2016 killed at least 249 people and injured hundreds of others.