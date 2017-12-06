When then Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump delivered his famous speech before the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in March 2016, he revealed the type of politician he truly is. By Washington’s standards, he was a “good politician”, devoid of any values.

In his speech he made many promises to Israel. The large crowd could not contain their giddiness. AIPAC conferences are rarely platforms for rational thinking, but rather an undisguised, unmitigated love fest for Israel, and only Israel. Trump knew how to speak their language.

Of the many false claims and dangerous promises Trump made, a particular passage stood out. It offered early clues to what the future administration’s policy on Israel and Palestine would look like.

The signs were not promising: "When the United States stands with Israel, the chances of peace really rise and rises exponentially. That’s what will happen when Donald Trump is president of the United States," he declared, a fraudulent statement that was preceded with loud applause and ended with an even louder cheer.

"We will move the American embassy to the eternal capital of the Jewish people, Jerusalem," he announced. The mix of cheers and applause was deafening.

And finally, "The Palestinians must come to the table knowing that the bond between the United States and Israel is absolutely, totally unbreakable."

By then, the crowd was intoxicated in their own euphoria.

The truth, however, is Trump's love affair with Israel is fairly recent.

He has made several pronouncements in the past that in fact irked Israel and its powerful backers in the US. But when his chances of becoming the Republican nominee grew, so did his willingness to say whatever it takes to win Israel's approval.

Now that Trump is president, and an embattled one at that, he is desperate to maintain the support of the very constituency that brought him into the White House in the first place. The rightwing, conservative, Christian-evangelical constituency remains one of the key pillars of support in his otherwise troubled presidency.

So, on December 4, Trump picked up the phone and began calling Arab leaders, informing them of his decision to announce a move that has been delayed for many years: relocating the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Arabs fumed, for such a move would surely create further destabilisation in a region that has been taken on a destructive course for years. Much of that instability is the outcome of misguided US policies, predicated on unwarranted wars and blind support for Israel.

Moreover, the US aligned Middle Eastern states have themselves been struggling under constant conflict, internal splits and a growing sense of American abandonment.

If Trump declares Jerusalem the capital of Israel it will mean that a cornerstone of US foreign policy in the Middle East has been removed. There can be no talk about a “two-state solution”, a “Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital”, and all the other slogans and cliches that defined US political rhetoric in the region for decades.

Worse, United Nations Security Council Resolutions 242 and 338 has served as the anchor of the US approach to what has been termed the “Palestinian-Israeli conflict” since 1967. The resolutions call for Israeli withdrawal from the territories it occupied since the war of 1967.

Since then, East Jerusalem has been recognised by international law and by every country that extended diplomatic ties to Israel as an integral part of the Occupied Territories.

Reversing its views on the status of Jerusalem would mean a total reversal of longstanding US policy, not only regarding its own working definition of peacemaking, but to the entire Middle East, considering that Palestine and Israel have been at the center of most of the region’s conflicts.

It may have appeared that in March 2016, when Trump elatedly announced his intentions to relocate his country's embassy to Jerusalem, he spoke like every American politician would, making lofty promises that could not be kept.