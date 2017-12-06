Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned in a televised speech from the Saudi capital on November 4, where he cited Iran-backed Hezbollah as a threat to the future of his country.

High-level Lebanese officials have blamed Saudi Arabia for the move.

His decision to resign was not welcomed by Lebanese President Micheal Aoun, who is known for his amiable relationship with Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Nasrallah accused Riyadh of forcing Hariri to quit, saying that Saudi Arabia had declared war on Lebanon and his group.

Aoun called for calm in an effort to contain the political crisis unleashed by Hariri's resignation.

Upon Aoun’s insistence that Hariri return to Lebanon for the approval of his resignation, Hariri said via his twitter account that he would be back in Beirut soon.

Hours later, a missile was fired towards Riyadh

Days before Hariri's trip to Riyadh, Lebanon hosted Ali Akbar Velayeti, the senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, in a move that angered the Saudis. Velayeti met with various officials during his visit, including Hezbollah's secretary general and the prime minister. Hariri's resignation came a couple of days later.

Hours after the resignation, Saudi Arabia intercepted a missile fired from Yemen targeting Riyadh’s international airport. Saudi officials said it was “an Iranian missile, launched by Hezbollah, from territory occupied by the Houthis in Yemen.”

Iranian-backed Houthis have controlled Yemen's capital Sanaa and some northern parts of Yemen since 2015.

Israel’s Reaction

In a TV address on November 10, Hezbollah leader Nasrallah accused Saudi Arabia of enticing Israel to attack Hezbollah. ‘’This is information, not interpretation’’ he said.

Daniel B. Shapiro, a former US ambassador to Israel, in his opinion piece to Haaretz, expressed that Saudi Arabia had intended to put Hezbollah in a tough situation through Hariri’s resignation.

‘’By pulling Hariri out of his office, they (Saudi Arabia) may hope to ensure that Hezbollah gets stuck with the blame and responsibility for Lebanon’s challenges,’’ he said.