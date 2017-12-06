People across a Middle East on edge used social media on Wednesday to have their say about US President Donald Trump's expected announcement recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Many felt such a move would inflame regional tensions, plunge Palestinian Israeli relations to a new low and bring further chaos and instability to a long-troubled region.

Criticism poured in from Tehran to Ankara to war-ravaged Syria, reflecting the anxiety ahead of the announcement which upends decades of US policy and risks potentially violent protests.

This is how Twitter users reacted:

Mariam Barghouti, a Palestinian writer tweeted that the issue with declaring the capital of Israel as Jerusalem is that it ignores "Palestinian existence and right to self determination."

Writer and President of the National Iranian American Council, Trita Parsi denounced Trump's expected decision, terming it "a pyromaniac" move.

Others declared Jerusalem to be the capital of Palestine.