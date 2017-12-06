WORLD
Social media react to Trump recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Despite warnings from allies, Trump is due to direct the State Department to begin looking for a site for an embassy in Jerusalem as part of what is expected to be a years-long process of relocating diplomatic operations from Tel Aviv.
Israel considers the city its eternal and indivisible capital and wants all embassies based there. Palestinians want the capital of an independent Palestinian state in the east of the city. June 19, 2015 / Reuters
By Azaera Amza
December 6, 2017

People across a Middle East on edge used social media on Wednesday to have their say about US President Donald Trump's expected announcement recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Many felt such a move would inflame regional tensions, plunge Palestinian Israeli relations to a new low and bring further chaos and instability to a long-troubled region.

Criticism poured in from Tehran to Ankara to war-ravaged Syria, reflecting the anxiety ahead of the announcement which upends decades of US policy and risks potentially violent protests.

This is how Twitter users reacted:

Mariam Barghouti, a Palestinian writer tweeted that the issue with declaring the capital of Israel as Jerusalem is that it ignores "Palestinian existence and right to self determination."

Writer and President of the National Iranian American Council, Trita Parsi denounced Trump's expected decision, terming it "a pyromaniac" move.

Others declared Jerusalem to be the capital of Palestine. 

United States Senator from California, Dianne Feinstein said "The future of Jerusalem is an issue that should be decided by Israel and the Palestinians, not unilaterally by the United States."

Senator Feinstein urged Trump to "reject calls to change Jerusalem's status."

Writer and political analyst, Yousef Munayyer noted that no other "countries have their embassies in Jerusalem."

Much of the violence between Israel and the Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank over the past 20 years has been connected to tensions in the Holy City.

Twitter users have cautioned that the decision could trigger full-scale violence.

Others believe such a decision by Trump would be the "right" move.

President of the Eurasia Group, Ian Bremmer, noted that a decision to change the capital of Israel would be less destabilising than it would have been 10 years ago. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
