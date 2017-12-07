A US court on Wednesday sentenced former Volkswagen executive Oliver Schmidt to seven years in prison for his role in the German automaker’s “dieselgate” emissions cheating scandal.

Schmidt, who led Volkswagen’s US regulatory compliance office from 2012 to March 2015, was also ordered by a federal judge in Detroit to pay a $400,000 fine.

He had pleaded guilty in August to charges he conspired to commit fraud and violate the US Clean Air Act.

Schmidt, 48, the second and most senior employee to plead guilty in the affair, is among seven current and former VW executives that US prosecutors have charged so far.

In exchange for his plea, federal prosecutors dropped multiple counts of wire fraud, which carry a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Schmidt has agreed to be deported back to Germany after his sentenced is completed.

In August, the same court sentenced James Liang, a Volkswagen engineer who had co-operated with investigating authorities, to 40 months and a $200,000 fine for his role in the affair.

VW admitted in 2015 to equipping about 11 million cars worldwide with defeat devices, including about 600,000 vehicles in the United States, which allowed them to deceive emissions tests but emit up to 40 times the permissible levels of harmful nitrogen oxide during actual driving.

A study published in May found that excess nitrogen oxide from improperly configured diesel vehicles had contributed to about 38,000 premature deaths worldwide in 2015.