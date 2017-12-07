Turkish football team Besiktas defeated Germany’s Leipzig on Wednesday to become the only Turkish club to advance to the UEFA Champions League’s round of 16 undefeated.

In the last match of Group G, Besiktas beat Leipzig 2-1 in an away match in Germany.

Alvaro Negredo scored the opening goal for Besiktas in the 10th minute from the penalty spot.

In the 87th minute, however, Leipzig’s Naby Keita scored the equaliser to level the scoreline.

But Talisca’s goal in the 90th minute gave the Black Eagles a boost into last 16.

With Wednesday’s victory, Besiktas achieved 14 points, becoming the most point-achieving Turkish team in the UEFA Champions League group stage.