POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Undefeated Besiktas make Champions League history for Turkey
Turkey's Besiktas beat Germany's Leipzig to become the only Turkish team to advance to the UEFA Champions League’s round of 16 undefeated.
Undefeated Besiktas make Champions League history for Turkey
Besiktas' players pose for a team photo prior to the UEFA Champions League group G football match RB Leipzig vs Besiktas in Leipzig, eastern Germany, on December 6, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 7, 2017

Turkish football team Besiktas defeated Germany’s Leipzig on Wednesday to become the only Turkish club to advance to the UEFA Champions League’s round of 16 undefeated.

In the last match of Group G, Besiktas beat Leipzig 2-1 in an away match in Germany.

Alvaro Negredo scored the opening goal for Besiktas in the 10th minute from the penalty spot.

In the 87th minute, however, Leipzig’s Naby Keita scored the equaliser to level the scoreline.

But Talisca’s goal in the 90th minute gave the Black Eagles a boost into last 16.

With Wednesday’s victory, Besiktas achieved 14 points, becoming the most point-achieving Turkish team in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

RECOMMENDED

They are the only Turkish team to qualify from the group stage undefeated and as group leader in the history of the tournament.

“Ending the group stage undefeated and with the most points achieved by a Turkish team. Now who's next #UCL?” the Istanbul club said on Twitter.

Besiktas striker Cem Tosun also expressed his confidence following the game.

“We need to keep playing with the same discipline going forward. It doesn't really matter who we get in the next round because the 16 that remain are the best of the best. A game against Bayern would be special though,” Tosun said, according to UEFA’s official website.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts