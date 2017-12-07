Germany's centre-left Social Democrats meet from Thursday to decide on whether to help Chancellor Angela Merkel end a months-long political stalemate in Europe's biggest economy.

Party chief Martin Schulz will ask the deeply divided SPD to give him the green light for exploratory talks on joining Merkel in another coalition government starting in early 2018.

Another option for the SPD, Germany's second-biggest party, would be to allow Merkel to run a minority government – though she has so far rejected this option as inherently unstable.

For Schulz, a willingness to at least sound out a power pact with Merkel represents a U-turn after he repeatedly vowed to go into opposition after his party's dismal showing in the September 24 elections.

Schulz, a former European Parliament president, relented after Merkel's talks with two smaller parties collapsed two weeks ago, sparking political uncertainty and raising the unpopular spectre of new elections.

Opposition within party

At the three-day SPD congress in Berlin, he will face fierce opposition, especially from the party's youth wing, which bitterly rejects the humiliating option of the SPD again playing second fiddle to Merkel in a so-called grand coalition.

"The Social Democrats once again find themselves in a Catch-22 situation," said Michael Broening of the SPD-linked Friedrich Ebert Foundation.

"The party fears new elections, loathes another grand coalition, but still does not want to be seen as obstructionist naysayers shying away from civic responsibility," Broening said.

"That is why their preferred option would be to tolerate a minority government. However, this enthusiasm is neither shared by chancellor Merkel nor the wider German public."

Given the rocky path ahead, Germany is "unlikely to have a new government before spring", which begins in March, predicted the SPD's Olaf Scholz, mayor of the northern city-state of Hamburg.

But he said he did not believe this spelled major problems or political instability for the country, given that a "competent" caretaker government of Merkel's conservatives and the SPD was in place.

No rush