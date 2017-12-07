WORLD
1 MIN READ
Assad – still standing after the Arab Spring
Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad is one of few regional leaders to remain in power since the Arab Spring began seven years ago.
Assad – still standing after the Arab Spring
In this Thursday, October 9, 2014 file photo, Houthi Shia rebels chant slogans during a protest near the site of a suicide bombing in Sanaa, Yemen. / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 7, 2017

The Arab Spring protests began seven years ago. Since then, the Middle East has seen a transformation. Leaders across the region were removed, or fell. But others remain in power.

Bashar al Assad of Syria is one of the latter.

Assad has clung to power despite a war that has raged for more than six years and torn the country apart.

Several Western and Arab countries and Turkey backed the opposition which demanded Assad leave office.

RECOMMENDED

But with Russia joining the war on the side of the Syrian leader, he appears to be staying, at least for now. 

TRTWorld'sSara Firth explains.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts