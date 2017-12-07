President Donald Trump on Wednesday reversed decades of US policy and recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, imperiling Middle East peace efforts and upsetting the Muslim world and Western allies alike.

He announced that his administration would begin a process of moving the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The status of Jerusalem – home to sites holy to the Muslim, Jewish and Christian religions – is one of the biggest obstacles to reaching a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.

His announcement was followed all around the world.

Palestinians called a general strike and midday rallies to protest the move.

The Palestinian education ministry declared a day off on Thursday and urged teachers as well as high school and university students to take part in the planned rallies in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Palestinian areas in Jerusalem.