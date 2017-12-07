At least 100 people were wounded by Israeli army gunfire and rubber bullets, medics said, in Palestinian protests in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip on Thursday after US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

In the West Bank cities of Hebron and Al-Bireh, thousands of demonstrators rallied with chants of "Jerusalem is the capital of the State of Palestine", witnesses said.

Eleven protesters were hit by live fire and another 20 by rubber bullets, medics said.

A military spokeswoman said soldiers had used "riot-dispersal gear" against hundreds of protesters.

Meanwhile, Israeli police are combing areas in the Gaza Strip after, what the Israeli military says, rockets were fired into Israeli settlements.

TRT World spoke to journalist Muhannad Alami in occupied West Bank.

Earlier, in the Gaza Strip, dozens of protesters gathered near the border fence with Israel.

Seven protesters were wounded by live fire, one was in a critical condition, the health ministry said.

Four people were wounded by live gunfire in the West Bank and another 20 were hit by rubber bullets, health officials said.

An Israeli military spokeswoman had no immediate comment.

Palestinian authorities called a general strike in protest at US President Donald Trump's announcement about Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Palestinian authorities called a general strike in protest at Trump's announcement on Wednesday.

TRT World's Francis Collings has more from Jerusalem.

Protest in Tunisia

Thousands of Tunisians protested in several cities on Thursday against Trump's announcement.

Labour unions and other groups have called for even bigger protests in the capital Tunis and other cities in the North African country after Friday prayers.

Thursday's demonstrations went peacefully with several hundreds alone gathering in central Tunis, holding up Palestinian flags and banners.

Protesters burned a US flag and others stepped on images of Israeli flags.

Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi sent a letter to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemning the US decision, saying it undermined Palestinian rights, officials said.

Protest in Jordan

Protesters also took to the streets at the Baqaa Refugee Camp near Jordan capital Amman, denouncing Trump's decision to declare Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Holding torches, the demonstrators called on the Palestinian leadership to resist the US president's declaration.

Diplomatic backlash

Trump's announcement also prompted an almost universal diplomatic backlash that continued on Thursday, with fresh warnings from Turkey, the European Union and Russia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu however lavished praise on Trump, saying his name would now be associated with Jerusalem’s long history and urging other countries to follow his lead.

The Israeli military deployed hundreds more troops to the occupied West Bank amid uncertainty over the fallout, while clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces erupted in various areas.