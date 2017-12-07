WORLD
3 MIN READ
Zimbabwe proposes budget aimed at reviving bleak economy
In one of the most dramatic budget proposals, the once-prosperous southern African nation now plans to amend an indigenisation law limiting foreign ownership of businesses to no more than 49 percent of shares.
Zimbabwe proposes budget aimed at reviving bleak economy
Zimbabwean Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa arrives to present his budget at Parliament in Harare / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 7, 2017

Zimbabwe's new government plans to reduce diplomatic missions and ban first-class travel for everyone but the president as it tries to revive a devastated economy after longtime leader Robert Mugabe resigned last month.

Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa on Thursday presented the first national budget proposal since President Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in after the military's intervention, saying it is aimed at "getting the economy speedily back on track."

Zimbabweans and others are watching closely to see whether Mnangagwa, a longtime Mugabe ally whose firing as vice president last month led the military and ruling party to turn against the president, will be able to step out of his mentor's shadow.

In one of the most dramatic budget proposals, the once-prosperous southern African nation now plans to amend an indigenisation law limiting foreign ownership of businesses to no more than 49 percent of shares.

The finance minister said the policy will apply only to diamond and platinum mining, emphasising Zimbabwe's desperation to re-engage foreign investors.

RECOMMENDED

Mugabe had said the law was meant to transfer economic control to local blacks, but instead it dried up investment in the resource-rich country.

The $5.1 billion proposed budget, to be funded mainly from taxes, needs Parliament's approval.

Lawmakers cheered at a proposal to fire more than 3,400 youth officers deployed across the country who had been accused of fronting a terror campaign against Mugabe's opponents.

But the lawmakers roared in disapproval when the finance minister allocated $420 million to the defense ministry and just $408 million to an ailing health sector.

The finance minister also set aside $132 million for elections expected for the second half of 2018. Mnangagwa has said they will be "democratic."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts