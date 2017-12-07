Could this be the third intifada?

Tensions in the Middle East are usually high but after US President Donald Trump’s recent speech where he revealed the United States would move their embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, talk of a third intifada is back on the streets of Palestine.

What is the intifada?

The intifada is a grassroots uprising that first begun in 1987 after years of Palestinian passiveness in the face of Israel’s occupation. It started a new era in Palestinian resistance moving from non-violence to, at times, full-scale rioting. It was made up of regular people off the street, to unions and organisations.

Although the word intifada means an uprising, Palestinians adopted creative methods to defy Israeli occupation. For instance, they rejected Israel’s daylight saving time, as activists opted to work on their own time.

The intifada was not without severe consequences. Israeli reaction included deportations and killings of Palestinian residents, the closing down of universities and mass arrests which sparked an uprising in the Gaza strip that lasted for five years.

According to the Israeli Information Centre for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories, BTselem, 1,124 Palestinians lost their lives in the first Intifada.

A further 16,000 were imprisoned and many were tortured. While fewer than 50 Israeli civilians were killed.

The second wave of dissent

The second intifada was less than a decade removed from the first. It began on September 28, 2000 after the Israeli opposition leader Ariel Sharon walked in Al Aqsa mosque with his security guards.

A fight broke out between patrons of the mosque and the security guards. Seven Palestinians were killed during the fight, triggering the second intifada, Al Aqsa Intifada.

The visit and subsequent killings of seven Palestinians led to rising discontent among Palestinians in the self-governed territories. The fact that the Oslo agreement didn’t bring about better economic conditions contributed to the mounting resentment.