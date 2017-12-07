Greece and Turkey on Thursday agreed to work on confidence-boosting measures after a landmark two-day state visit to Athens by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan, making the first visit to Greece by a Turkish head of state in 65 years, first met with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos where he discussed Greece's treatment of its Turkish-Muslim minority, an "update" to the Treaty of Lausanne, and the extradition of 2016 coup plotters.

Erdogan also accused the European Union of ignoring promises of financial support given last year in return for Turkey's help in stemming refugee flows to Europe.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins has the details from Athens.

Pavlopoulos, one of the country's foremost law experts, said Athens had no intention of revising the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, Turkey's founding charter.

"This treaty is non-negotiable for us ... it requires no revision nor update," he said.

Separately, in a news conference with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras the issue of minorities in Greece was again brought up by the Turkish leader.

Contrary to the treaty, Athens appoints religious jurists known as muftis, instead of allowing the local community to do so, Erdogan said.

"Muslims in [Greece's] Western Thrace have not even been allowed to choose their own mufti from their community; efforts to appoint a mufti are ongoing, but this is not the case for the Patriarchate in Turkey," he said.

"You cannot find any discrimination against Turkish citizens of Greek origin in Turkey. However, in the Western Thrace, even writing the word 'Turkish' is not allowed."

Erdogan, who visited Greece twice as prime minister in 2004 and 2010, will travel privately Friday to the northeastern region of Thrace where the Muslim minority lives.

Tsipras countered by urging Erdogan to speed up social reforms in Turkey, where many are people have been detained over links to last year's failed coup.

"I invite you to open a new chapter in Greek-Turkish relations," Tsipras said.

The press conference highlighted a willingness of the two countries to co-operate despite the lingering issues.

'Delayed justice'