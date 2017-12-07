US skiing star Lindsey Vonn said Thursday she would not go to the White House for a post-Winter Olympics reception, aligning herself with other athletes who have protested against President Donald Trump.

Vonn told CNN in an interview she would be proud to represent the United States at February's Olympics in Pyeongchang but did not see herself as a representative of the US government.

"Well, I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president," Vonn told CNN.

"I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony.

"I want to represent our country well. I don't think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that."

Asked if she would attend any possible White House reception for the US Olympic team after the Games - a common tradition - Vonn replied: "Absolutely not."