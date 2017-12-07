The Women Consultative Council of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday condemned the decision by US President Donald Trump on the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"As the women of the Muslim world, we condemn the statement made by US President Donald Trump regarding the recognition of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of Israel," the statement said.

"This decision represents an irresponsible and unfettered step that goes against conscience and violates international law," the statement added.

OIC was established in 1967 with the mission of protecting the rights and interests of the Islamic World, strengthening the cooperation and solidarity between the Member States, according to its website.

It is composed of 57 member states with headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It is headed by Secretary-General Dr Yousef bin Ahmad al Othaimeen and the Chairman of the OIC Consultative Women’s Council is Mrs Esra Albayrak.

Emphasising that the decision had "no historical, political, humanitarian or diplomatic basis", OIC called the decision not only as being 'disrespectful' to the Muslim world but also 'all of humanity and the United Nations".

The council added that Jerusalem and Muslim holy site Haram al Sharif represented the common cause of all Muslims.

"Any step that places at risk the sanctity of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) would be an act of provocation that could eliminate the possibility of peace and set in motion developments with the potential to create outbursts around the globe." the statement said.