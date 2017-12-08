WORLD
4 MIN READ
Lebanon's Hariri to meet stakeholders in Paris
Lebanon plunged into crisis on November 4 when Saad Hariri resigned as prime minister while in Saudi Arabia, criticising Saudi rival Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah. Hariri has since withdrawn his resignation.
Lebanon's Hariri to meet stakeholders in Paris
Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri (L) with French President Emmanuel Macron (R) at Elysee Palace in Paris, France on November 18, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 8, 2017

Several world leaders on Friday will meet Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who helped Hariri resolve the crisis sparked by his shock resignation announced from Riyadh last month and rescinded this week, will kick off the talks.

Representatives of all five permanent members of the UN Security Council, including US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, will attend along with envoys from Germany, Italy and regional powerhouse Egypt.

"It's a sort of consecration, a re-legitimisation for Mr Hariri," said Hasni Abidi of the CERMAM research centre specialising in Arab affairs.

"The international community is validating a return to normal for Hariri," he said from CERMAM's Geneva headquarters.

The French foreign ministry said the meeting would aim to "support the political process [in Lebanon] at a crucial moment."

"It will send a message both to the various parties in Lebanon and to countries in the region."

Lebanon is seeking to escape the regional power struggle between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is suspected of pressuring Hariri, a longtime ally, to resign as its simmering regional rivalry with Iran began to escalate this autumn.

In his televised announcement from Saudi Arabia on November 4, Hariri lambasted Tehran and its Lebanese ally, the armed movement Hezbollah, for destabilising his country.

RECOMMENDED

More broadly, Arab states denounce Tehran's growing influence in the region through armed groups such as Hezbollah, from Lebanon to Yemen as well as Syria and Iraq.

Hariri's shock resignation announcement sent tremors through Lebanon, long a proxy battleground of regional powers.

The Lebanese leader remained in Riyadh for two weeks, sparking speculation that he was being held hostage by the Saudis.

Macron intervened to try to defuse the crisis, inviting Hariri to Paris for talks, after which the Lebanese leader returned to Beirut to a hero's welcome.

Did a Saudi power play backfire?

Riyadh's power play paradoxically led divided Lebanese factions to come together in order to avoid a political breakdown.

Following consultations with the various political groups in Lebanon, Hariri announced on Tuesday he was withdrawing his resignation.

The Lebanese cabinet issued a joint statement to reaffirm their commitment to staying out of regional conflicts and apparently put an end to the month-long Hariri saga.

After Friday's talks, Hariri will give a joint press briefing with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Amina Mohammed, the UN deputy secretary-general.

The International Support Group for Lebanon, which will meet in Paris Friday, was launched in September 2013 partly in response to the massive influx of refugees from the conflict in neighbouring Syria.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts