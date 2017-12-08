WORLD
Irish beef farmers say ‘hard' Brexit would hit access to UK markets
Ireland's farmers are hoping that Brexit does not complicate access to their biggest and closest market.
Peter Gallagher, farmer and owner of Agri-Supply business, poses for a photograph on his farm in Belcoo, Northern Ireland on July 5, 2016. (File photo) / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
December 8, 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May ensured on Friday that there would be no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after Brexit.

However, in Ireland, beef farmers are concerned that Brexit could impact the country's economy.

There are thousands of farms across the country and many have become similarly reliant on the UK as their biggest and closest market.

And, as TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports, Irish farmers would be particularly vulnerable to a 'hard' Brexit.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
