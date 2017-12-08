Bitcoin tumbled more than 12 percent in volatile Asian trading on Friday, dropping below the $15,000 level after reaching a record high above $16,000 earlier in the session.

Bitcoin was down 12.6 percent on the Bitstamp exchange at $14,500.76 as of 0530 GMT, after rising to a record $16,666.66.

It was still up more than 30 percent for the week, as investors debated about whether the cryptocurrency was in a bubble that was about to burst.

Created in 2009 as a bit of encrypted software, the digital money has been used to buy everything, including beer and pizza, and is being increasingly accepted by major companies, such as booking website Expedia.

It has soared more than 50 percent in just a week and is up from a 2017 low of $752 in mid-January.