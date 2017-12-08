Traffic jams are a real headache in Lagos, Nigeria's biggest city, which is home to more than 20 million people.

To get cars off the roads the local authorities are now trying to develop water transport.

But for a variety of reasons – from the safety of boats, funding to infrastructure – the sector has not been developed to its full potential.

Now, Lagos state governor Akinwunmi Ambode wants to change that and introduce water-taxis as part of an integrated transport system to unclog the city's roads.