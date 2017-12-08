Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Muslim and Arab countries across the world on Friday to protest against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a show of solidarity with the Palestinians.

Demonstrators at the protests which followed the weekly prayers in mosques vented their anger at the unilateral decision which has sparked widespread international criticism.

In the Palestinian territories, at least one Palestinian was killed in clashes with Israeli troops.

Trump's announcement on Wednesday prompted an almost universal diplomatic backlash, including warnings from Turkey, the European Union and Russia over the risks of fresh violence in the Middle East.

"Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine," chanted crowds in Jordan, one of only two Arab states to have made peace with Israel, where an estimated 20,000 people poured into the streets of Amman and other cities.

They carried banners reading "Go to Hell!," directed at Israel and the United States, and set ablaze the two countries' flags.

Hundreds of demonstrators, circled by anti-riot police, also gathered outside Al Azhar mosque in the capital of Egypt, which in 1979 became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with the Jewish state.

"We will sacrifice our soul, our blood for you, Al Aqsa," they pledged, referring to the mosque compound in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem, that is the third-holiest site in Islam after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.