If there were any such falsified documentation in Turkey carried out by any bank as is alleged by the prosecution, the only law it would be subject to would be Turkish Criminal Law under Article 204 on Counterfeiting Official Documents. This does not fall under US regulations as the alleged act of forgery was not carried out on US soil.

Furthermore, under Article 90 of the Turkish Constitution the implementation of international agreements in Turkey is subject to the ‘adoption by the Grand National Assembly of Turkey by a law approving the ratification’.

Inevitably, the sanctions imposed in the US have no legal standing in Turkey whatsoever unless they are ratified by Turkey. So, under these circumstances it should actually be the bank managers of any US banks or financial institutions on trial, not the deputy bank manager of a bank in Turkey – where all the transactions took place within Turkey and that do not have any connection with the US financial system.

However, now that it has been established Zarrab is not being tried in the case, it is becoming more and more evident he was only used as bait so that they could fine a Turkish state bank - which the Office of Foreign Assets Control has done to other banks before, but without initiating criminal proceedings.

Which begs the question: have we been wrong all along, that this was not about Zarrab and his illegal transactions, money laundering, sanction evasion and use of the US financial system? Was this all about bullying Turkey into abiding by US sanctions?

Any such process would have dire implications for the sovereignty of any nation and considering the fact that the sanctions have since been eased, unfortunately gives rise to the controversy that the case must be politically charged.

So were these conspiracy theorists correct? I still had doubts about these theories until the chief US prosecutor and judge took the most uncommon course of action for a man of the court and responded to criticisms of the trial by Turkish officials. It is extraordinarily uncommon for prosecutors or judges to provide any sort of statement on pending cases which makes one think that they must be feeling guilty about something if they felt the need to stand up and explain themselves.

Unfortunately, we can all foresee the outcome, a hefty fine will have to be paid off by Turkey as the bank in question is a state bank. This speaks volumes about the principle of 'innocent until proven guilty’ when we can all find the what the verdict might be, on Twitter and other places from day one.

What’s most important here is that since the start of the Trump administration the principle of the rule of law in the US has been under scrutiny.

This trial will prove if the US is governed by a system of law with an impartial judiciary, as the principle sets forth, or if it is the individual decisions and pressure of officials that have influence and authority over US courts.