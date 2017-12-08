A South African court on Friday overturned President Jacob Zuma's appointment of the head of the country's public prosecutions, dealing a sharp reprimand to the scandal-tainted leader.

Shaun Abrahams, who was in 2015 named by Zuma as director of public prosecutions, has often been criticised for allegedly protecting Zuma and his associates.

The High Court in Pretoria ordered Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to name Abrahams' successor within 60 days, stating that Zuma was "conflicted" over the issue as he faces possible reinstatement of criminal charges.

"The appointment of Shaun Abrahams as National Director of Public Prosecutions is declared null and void," said judge Dunstan Mlambo.

The court ruling comes as Abrahams was expected to announce his decision on whether to proceed with Zuma's prosecution on fraud and corruption charges.

Dropping chargesIn October, the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled against prosecutors’ previous decision to drop the charges against Zuma and ordered that they be reinstated. The dropping of the charges in 2009 happened months before Zuma became president.

It then fell to Abrahams, appointed by Zuma as chief state prosecutor in 2015, to decide whether or not the National Prosecuting Authority would pursue a case against Zuma.

Zuma's criminal charges relate to multi-billion dollar arms procurement deals by the government in the late 1990s, where he is accused of having received bribes.

Abrahams gave Zuma until the end of November to make representations to prevent the charges being brought against him. Abrahams has not commented on whether Zuma presented any submissions of what decision he has taken on the matter.