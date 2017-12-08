To discuss the US president’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the embassy to Jerusalem requires some context.

And there are a lot of contexts to choose from.

I will share the context of the “win-win solution”. The sea change that is happening in Israel now, the context of scripture, tradition, and history - which are far removed from the news cycle, spin and political declarations, and fit in more with the lives of the people of the Middle East.

A quiet undercurrent is permeating many segments of the Israeli public, and that is a desire for win-win political solutions with the Arab and Muslim world.

Eschewing triumphalism, many Jewish leaders are looking to expand the narratives here to include the various perspectives from Arabs and Muslims, creating the only sustainable peace that can be - a peace in which all sides win.

I am proud to say that Sabbath-observant Jews are at the forefront of this sea change, Sabbath observance being the touchstone of Jewish observance, as salat and zakaat — prayer and charity — are the touchstones of Islamic piety.

Rabbi Yehuda HaKohen of Alternative Action and Gavriel Reiss of Lavi constantly emphasize the importance of win-win peace agreements.

Yehuda HaKohen made his own set of controversial statements - “#let’s-cut-free” is his slogan to rid Israel of military aid from the United states, and for Israel to stop acting like occupiers in the areas of Yehuda and Shomron, also known as the West Bank. If you do not want to be seen as a colonialist - don’t act like one. He promotes a grassroots middle eastern culture in which Israelis and Palestinians are an organic part, and in which all sides win.

Gavriel Reiss invites Israeli Jews to deepen their appreciation of Judaism by learning about the Islamic tradition: “Muslims still declare the month by sighting the new moon, like Jews used to. You know what? I am jealous!”

The late Rabbi Menachem Froman, Rabbi of Tekoa, went so far as to meet with leaders of Hamas, drafting the Froman-Amaryeh peace agreement that has so far been ignored by political leaders.

Those who follow Abrahamic covenants, whether Muslim, Christian, Jew or unaffiliated monotheist (“Sabean” in Islamic parlance, “Noahide” in Judaic), live daily lives in tandem with their special sense of sacred place and time. As a Jew, of course, Jerusalem is my personal spiritual capital.

Do I need the world to say so?

The strength of my spiritual focus is rooted in scripture and tradition. Politics come as a far second to that.

Does a Muslim need the whole world to declare when the month of Ramadan begins and ends?

There is a reality to sacred time and place that belie any need for validation the world over. I can live without it, personally, and that is what my husband Ben Abrahamson said when asked if President Trump's declaration on Jerusalem as the capital of Israel matters to him personally.