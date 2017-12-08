POLITICS
US to send full team for Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
A full team will be taken "to Pyeongchang unless it’s physically impossible or legally impossible to do that,” says Scott Blackmun, CEO for United States Olympic Committee.
Blackmun said no Olympic sponsor or athlete had raised concerns about the safety of traveling to South Korea despite growing tensions between the US and North Korea. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 8, 2017

The United States Olympic Committee on Friday said it will send a full team to compete at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in February despite mixed messages this week from the White House about whether the US would participate.

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley had said it was an “open question” as to whether the US would travel to South Korea amid weapons tests by its neighbor North Korea.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters no official decision had been made before clarifying in a tweet that the “US looks forward to participating.”

“I think there was just some miscommunication there rather than anything intended to be substantive,” USOC CEO Scott Blackmun told reporters following a board meeting in New York.

“We are going to take a team to Pyeongchang unless it’s physically impossible or legally impossible to do that,” he said.

“We are 100 percent committed to our athletes on that.”

“We are going to be bringing a team and showing up like 100 other nations,” he said.

The Pyeongchang Games will take place from February 9-25.

SOURCE:Reuters
