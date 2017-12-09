Ukrainian police recaptured the former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili on Friday, prompting further protests in central Kiev by his supporters who freed him from police custody earlier this week.

General Prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko, who says Saakashvili is suspected of assisting a criminal organisation, said the opposition leader had been detained by police and was in a temporary detention facility.

"As promised, security officers did everything to avoid extreme violence and bloodshed," he said in a post on Facebook.

TRT World spoke to journalist Johannes Andersen from Kiev for more details.

Surreal game

Saakashvili's recapture follows a surreal game of hide-and-seek that saw him clamber on a roof to avoid law enforcement, before being broken out of a police van by protesters amid clashes with hundreds of riot police on Tuesday.

Ally and fellow Georgian, Davit Sakvarelidze, who was fired in March from his post as a senior prosecutor for Ukraine, called on Kiev residents to take to the streets to protest Saakashvili's recapture.

"Today Poroshenko broke all records and went down in history as a dictator who does this to political opponents," he told channel NewsOne near the detention centre in central Kiev.

A few hundred protesters had gathered near the facility not far from the parliament, shouting 'Shame!' and 'Kiev, get up!' while a large number of police in riot gear stood guard.