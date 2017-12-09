December 9, 2017
The first phase of the voting to elect a new legislative assembly begins in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Saturday.
Gujarat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home base, which he governed as chief minister for 13 years. And after moving into national politics, he's now facing his first tough challenge there.
But as the election battle heats up, the Muslims of Gujarat have gone quite.
RECOMMENDED
TRTWorld'sIshan Russell travelled to the city of Surat to find out why.
SOURCE:TRT World