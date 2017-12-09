WORLD
Muslim population pushed out of voting race in India's Gujarat
Muslims make up almost 10 percent of Gujarat's population, but since the rise of the BJP's Hindu nationalist politics the community has been vilified.
In this file photo dated Feb. 27, 2012, a young Indian girl places a candle as her relatives pray at their residence in Ahmedabad, India. On Feb. 27, 2002, a train fire in Gujarat state killed 60 Hindu pilgrims. Muslims were blamed for the fire and weeks of rioting followed. More than 1,000 people, almost all Muslim, were killed as Hindu mobs rampaged through towns and villages. / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 9, 2017

The first phase of the voting to elect a new legislative assembly begins in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Saturday.

Gujarat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home base, which he governed as chief minister for 13 years. And after moving into national politics, he's now facing his first tough challenge there. 

But as the election battle heats up, the Muslims of Gujarat have gone quite. 

TRTWorld'sIshan Russell travelled to the city of Surat to find out why.

SOURCE:TRT World
