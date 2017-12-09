A fresh Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip killed two people on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The strike on a Hamas post in Nusseirat in the central Gaza Strip, one of several in the early hours, came amid protests across the Palestinian territories against US President Donald Trump's deeply controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

In a statement, ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said two Palestinians were recovered from under the rubble of the post hit by Israeli warplanes.

The two men named as Abdullah al Atal, 28 and Mohammed al Safdi, 30, according to the statement.

The officials did not say if the dead men were Hamas members.

TRT World spoke to journalist Mohammad Mansour from Gaza for the latest.

"Children and women injured"

Israeli officials said that the strike followed three rocket attacks Friday night from Gaza into southern Israel.

"Today, in response to the rockets fired at southern Israeli communities throughout yesterday, Israel air force aircraft targeted four facilities belonging to the Hamas in the Gaza Strip," an English-language army statement said on Saturday.

It alleged the targets were "two weapons manufacturing sites, a weapons warehouse and a military compound."

"In each target, several components were hit," it added.

Israeli strikes on Hamas facilities on Friday night wounded 14 people, among them women and children, the Hamas medical services said.