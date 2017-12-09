Prime Minister Haider al Abadi on Saturday announced the end of a three-year war by Iraqi forces to drive Daesh out of the country.

"Our forces are in complete control of the Iraqi-Syrian border and I therefore announce the end of the war against Daesh," Abadi told a conference in Baghdad.

"Our enemy wanted to kill our civilisation, but we have won through our unity and our determination. We have triumphed in little time," he said during a conference organised by the Iraqi journalists' union.

Daesh seized vast areas north and west of Baghdad in a lightning offensive in 2014, endangering the very existence of the Iraqi state.