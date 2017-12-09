Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas will refuse to meet US Vice President Mike Pence later this month following Washington's controversial policy shift on Jerusalem, an aide said on Saturday, as protests gripped the Palestinian territories.

Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least two people and wounded at least 25 others including women and children as protests continued over US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday.

At least four people have been killed and dozens wounded since Trump announced the move, which drew criticism from every other UN Security Council member at an emergency meeting on Friday.

Protests continued illegally-occupied East Jerusalem and other parts of illegally-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip as Israeli police used live ammunition, rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas to disperse demonstrators.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Palestine's capital of East Jerusalem.

Pence unwelcome

"There will be no meeting with the vice president of America in Palestine," Abbas's diplomatic adviser Majdi al-Khaldi said.

"The United States has crossed all the red lines with the Jerusalem decision."

Egypt's Coptic Pope Tawadros II also cancelled a meeting with Pence, with the church saying it "declines to receive" him in protest at Trump's announcement which failed to take into account the "feelings of millions" of Arabs.

On Friday, Ahmed al-Tayeb who heads Al-Azhar, Egypt's top Sunni Muslim institution, also scrapped plans to meet Pence over the "unjust and unfair American decision on Jerusalem".

Fresh protests

There were fresh clashes on the second day in the occupied East Jerusalem, occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip as Palestinian protesters came out to voice their anger over Trump's announcement.

Police used almost all means to suppress protests, including, arresting the demonstrators.

TRT World spoke to Ramallah-based journalist Mohannad Alami.

Gaza

Mourners vented their anger at the funerals of two people killed during clashes at the border fence on Friday and two Hamas members killed early on Saturday.