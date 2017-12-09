Global aid groups on Saturday warned Myanmar they would boycott any new camps for Rohingya returnees to Rakhine state, saying refugees must be allowed to settle in their original homes.

The joint statement, signed by more than a dozen humanitarian organisations including Save the Children and Oxfam, said the groups were "concerned" by recent announcements that Myanmar would begin repatriating Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh in two months.

More than 640,000 of the Muslim minority have fled into Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district since August 25, when the Myanmar army launched a sweeping crackdown on Rohingya rebels in northern Rakhine state. Some 20,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar to Bangladesh in November, and at least 270 so far in December, according to the UNHCR and International Organization of Migration (IOM).

After inking a repatriation deal with Myanmar in November, Bangladesh said returnees would initially live in temporary shelters in Rakhine state.

That announcement raised fears that the refugees would face a repeat of the situation endured by more than 100,000 Rohingya in central Rakhine, who have been trapped in squalid camps ever since they were displaced by a 2012 outbreak of violence.

"There should be no form of closed camps or camp-like settlements. INGOs will not operate in such camps if they are created," aid groups said Saturday, adding that all returns must be voluntary.