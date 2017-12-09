Hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists on Saturday staged a protest in Paris against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned visit to France on Sunday.

Protestors carried Palestinian flags and photos of French President Emmanuel Macron marked with the word "accomplice" for hosting Netanyahu following the US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Netanyahu, who has welcomed Trump's move, will meet with Macron on Sunday ahead of a meeting with European Union foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday.

France said on Friday the United States had sidelined itself in the Middle East by recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital.